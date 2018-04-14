Letter: Is it time to buy the pipeline?

The government of Alberta should start a publicly traded company

To the editor:

If Kinder Morgan’s shareholders are uneasy with the level of risk regarding the proposed pipeline from Alberta to Burnaby, I have a suggestion.

The government of Alberta should start a publicly traded company and offer shares in that company only to residents of Alberta. Have that company purchase the pipeline from Kinder Morgan at the current fair market value and then operate it on behalf of the people of Alberta. That way, proceeds from the pipeline will flow directly to the citizens of Alberta over its lifetime without requiring the government to use public money.

Win-win.

Lloyd Vinish

Kelowna

