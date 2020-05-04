LETTER: Is it time to bring back rationing books?

'This, I believe would make it fair for everyone'

The virus is causing food and other items to be cleaned off the shelves, and stores are having a very hard time keeping items on them. As sad as this sounds I believe the government should bring back rationing books.

This may help to make sure everyone can get items that are needed, instead of coming to stores to find out there is nothing on the shelves that they need.

This, I believe would make it fair for everyone.

Brandy Mark

