LETTER: Is it time the Township had a female mayor?

A letter writer supports Kim Richter for the top civic government chair, just because she's a woman.

Dear Editor,

I just wanted to take this time to write the paper to give my two cents regarding the upcoming election.

I have lived in Langley now for seven years, previously lived in West Vancouver and I love it here.

My friend recently told me a little fact I did not know.

The Township of Langley has never had a female mayor before.

I got thinking, really?

I didn’t believe it, Langley has quite a long history.

Well sure enough I found out it is true, I couldn’t believe this day and age, with women’s rights, the whole “me too” movement etc., and a lot of women in politics all over, that Langley has never had a female mayor.

I think it is time to change this next election.

Why wouldn’t we vote in a woman for a change.

Taxes have increased every year, crime has increased every year, development is out of control.

There is little affordable housing, schools are overcrowded, the hospital is not adequate, our police force can’t keep up to the demand, and traffic is a gridlock almost everywhere with no place to park.

Kim Richter is an active professor in business management and comes to council quite prepared.

Kim has a lot of experience with our local politics and seems to have a clearer vision for how these developers must operate to do business in our Township.

We aren’t in a better place now then when Mayor [Jack] Froese first showed up, we are in a worse state. And, I think because of that, it is time to give a woman a go at it.

George Siddle, Langley