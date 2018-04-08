LETTER: Irresponsible people also a problem

Saanich certainly turns a blind eye to the irresponsible actions of this community's many people owners. These negligent owners let their people go freely outside with no supervision, and as a result you'll find garbage littered on the ground and dumped in the water.

They create endless amounts of noise with no consideration for the other animals around, and they pick out or destroy plants and other wildlife they don’t think looks pretty.

Worst of all, they drive their vehicles everywhere despite the risk they may hit a friendly cat just out for a nice stroll, and usually do so hurriedly on route to a job to obediently collect a pay cheque and receive the reassurance that they are a productive, “good boy”, just like a puppy begging for treats. At least they poop in toilets. They got that going for themselves.

B. Cameron

Saanich