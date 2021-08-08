LETTER: Interurban will never get off the ground, Langley environmentalist says

SkyTrain will likely go out to the eastern Fraser Valley, not trains on old BC Electric Co. line

BCER Interurban Car 1401, an Ottawa Car Company built in 1910, has arrived at Langley Prairie Station on its way to Chilliwack in late 1949, with St. Louis Car Company’s 1913-built 1320 in tow as well as a BCER-built 1300 car with the conductor leaning out of vestibule door. The station was re-built by July 1928 after a fire while the vehicle at the left (light colour) indicates a late 1940s model and a 1930s truck. (Ernie Les Plant/BC Hydro – G.E. MacDonell Collection)

Dear Editor,

Re: [B.C. considering Interurban for transit, Langley Advance Times, July 29]

The passenger proposal for the old Interurban Line is at best a distraction from what is really needed for Langley.

The service will never be restored because local decision-makers will never approve it.

I can’t imagine any Township mayor and council approving a passenger line from Langley City through the Township to Abbotsford that doesn’t serve any Township communities or population centres – notably Aldergrove.

My prediction is that the next rail project in the valley after the arrival of SkyTrain in Langley City, will be a line that runs out the Fraser Highway corridor through Aldergrove to Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, advocates for green transportation in Langley should be pushing for walkable communities, more rapid buses, conversion of the bus fleet to electricity or hydrogen, and more safe cycling infrastructure.

Environmentally conscious people should be actively opposing the Interurban proposal because of its encroachment on agricultural and natural areas.

But there is no need because it is not going to happen.

Bill Masse, Langley

