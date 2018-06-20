Letter: Intelligent and caring letters

My thanks goes out to all the people that work with the less fortunate at every level

When reading the June 15 Penticton Western News letters to the editor I was so impressed by the intelligent, understanding, caring letters written by Wendy Tarasoff (When do we stop griping and start helping) and (A wake up call for council) by Judie Johnson.

They identified that homelessness in our society effects all walks of life. These folks have usually had a series of unfortunate events that have brought them to this point. Whatever road they have taken that leads them to homelessness does not mean that they don’t deserve the chance to become part of our society again. That chance comes from providing them with an address to begin to rebuild their lives. Perhaps they won’t all succeed but many of them will, and my guess is that they will pay it forward to the less fortunate becoming a part of the solution that we so badly need.

This leads me to comment on the letter written by Paul Crossley (Housing units not wanted) he suggests that we already have enough of these “problematic facilities.” Well sir, it seems apparent that we don’t have enough of this type housing because if we did we wouldn’t have the high homeless count that we have.

Perhaps Mr. Crossley it is time that you became part of the solution. Spend less time submitting negative letters to the editor and go help at the soup kitchen or at the Monday Night Supper program. Go and meet some of these less fortunate folks. You may learn that we are all part of the same human race.

Cathy Ciardullo

Penticton