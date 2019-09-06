LETTER: Innocent people being accosted in Vernon

City hall needs to do something besides leaving out the welcome mat to these people

Recently, I was walking back to my vehicle from the car show and was parked near the wholesale warehouse when a lady who was walking in front of me started to get yelled at by a very loud and abusive woman who was hanging out with a crowd by the gas pumps.

The only thing this lady did was happen to look in their direction when she started to get accosted by this vile person.

I don’t know what’s happening to this community when a person can’t walk through town without being harassed but you can sit there with needles in your arm and this is OK. People are driving by this town and not stopping because of the crime but bylaw and the RCMP don’t seem to care and neither does city hall. I’m guessing nothing will be done until there is a homicide of an innocent person and then maybe city hall will do something besides leaving out the welcome mat to these people.

Rai Schmid

