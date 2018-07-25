Letter: Infrastructure liability policy needs a revisit

I write to you with concerns over the continuing deterioration of the infrastructure in Oak Bay.

I am an extremely physically fit young lady of 81 years who walks dogs twice a day.

On Nov. 1, 2017 I had a trip and fall on a raised cracked side walk on Oliver Street.

I sustained a concussion and injuries to left shoulder, wrist and knee, with much bleeding. I required a trip to the ER at Royal Jubilee hospital by ambulance.

After seven months I am still having treatment by a specialist for my knee. Tests have been ongoing at VGH and RJH requiring taxi trips, parking etc. Insurance services, on behalf of the municipalitly have investigated my claim and have dispassionately dismissed any liability, including out of pocket expenses.

Oak Bay policy shows the height of a crack has to be one inch to repair. By my measuring and by the assessor shows it more than an inch. Can this policy of neglect be changed?

Sheila Richards

Oak Bay