Letter: Inefficient garbage collection benefits only animals

Last month at 7:45 a.m. a garbage truck with two workers arrived and removed two black bags. Fifteen minutes later a second truck arrived with two other workers to remove two blue bags.

This has been the practice often over the past couple of months. Other places such as Castlegar and Kamloops use one truck, one worker and are extremely efficient. Adding insult to injury, Nelson charges an extra $1.50 each for two bags for pickup bi-monthly. Ravens, dogs and skunks are the beneficiaries.

Mark Joyce

Nelson