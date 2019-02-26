LETTER: Inconsiderate people not cleaning up after their dogs

Am I the only one noticing the appalling amount of dog mess out there? It always makes me angry when I see it everyday but this snowfall seems to have given more dog owners license to leave their dog's mess anywhere it falls.

I walk to and from school and work every day and take regular walks with my family in and around the Sidney area. The other day we had to walk in single file down the sidewalks and on the cycle/pedestrian path along the highway so that I could point out the many piles of dog mess to my son so he wouldn’t step in it.

I am sick and tired of having to look at where I am putting my feet every time I go for a walk. I have had to dodge dog mess all along the sidewalk to school, it’s even along the school fence close to the entrance to the school playground. Dog owners have even picked the dog mess up and then left the bags by the school entrance. There are three or four there at the moment. It’s left alongside crosswalks so unsuspecting pedestrians step in it when they go to push the button and along sidewalks in the town centre itself. It’s everywhere and it’s getting worse.

I don’t expect the dog owners who don’t pick up after the dog will change their inconsiderate and disgusting behaviour after reading this letter, but it allows me to vent my anger by writing it. As for the responsible dog owners out there that do pick up their dogs mess, thank you.

If you are a dog owner that leaves your dog’s mess lying around for everyone to step in and trail into school, work or back home, you should be ashamed of yourself.

Rachel Goddard

Sidney