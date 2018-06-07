LETTER: Income fixed; Parksville taxes are clearly not

I think it is time the City of Parksville put a brake on all the spending that our councillors seem to take a delight in doing.

I have just received my 2018 Property Tax Notice, which has increased by $250 because the so-called value of my home has increased.

This is fine and dandy for a person that wants to sell, but for a big portion of Parksville residents, like my wife and I that are seniors and on a fixed income, selling our home is not in our future plans.

A lot of seniors like us are on fixed incomes — i.e. Canada pensions — which this year gave us a whopping 1.2 per cent increase, in our case $336 a year. So because our council like to throw money about, most of this increase has been gobbled up by the city.

When is council going to realize that seniors only have so much disposable income?

All these organizations that go to council for handouts should realize where this money has to come from.

A big portion of this comes from the taxes that all the seniors have to pay and we are finding it harder and harder to make ends meet.

Don’t get me wrong I am not saying it is only seniors that are finding it hard. What we need on council is someone like Al Greir who was all for controlling spending.

I think in the fall elections this is a subject that should be addressed at the pre-election forums.

Frank Leach

Parksville