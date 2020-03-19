LETTER – Imagine if the World Health Organization took the same attitude as the provincial government, regarding COVID-19

Dear editor,

Imagine how upset people would be if we were told there are 200,000 cases of COVID-19 in the world, but due to privacy concerns, we were not told where they were or which places had more of them.

Well, reducing this example to our province, our Island, our town, the same principle should apply.

We have a right to know, not because anyone should be shamed. Certainly, the privacy of the person should be protected. However, we all have a right to know if our community is affected more directly. People will then take this more seriously.

That is human nature and common sense.

Steve Faraher-Amidon,

Comox

Comox Valley Record