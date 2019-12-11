LETTER: IHA won’t replace retiring Nelson ophthalmologist

Dr. Nelville Maytom, the ophthalmologist in Nelson for the past 30 years, is retiring. Upon his retirement we will no longer have an eye specialist in Nelson. Patients will have to travel either to Trail (which now has two ophthalmologists) or Cranbrook.

This will definitely be a hardship for many patients, especially seniors with no easy means of transportation. There is no shortage of patients needing to be seen by a specialist in the office in Nelson.

Interior’s Health position (through the regional medical advisory committee) is that there is limited operating room time, therefore there is no need for an eye specialist in Nelson (some surgery will be done here by the Trail doctors).

We need an ophthalmologist in Nelson. Dr. Maytom has looked after our needs for many years, and we have been fortunate to have someone as dedicated and knowledgeable as he is.

Please write to our MLA, the IHA, or Jackie Malcolm, site director for Kootenay Lake Hospital, to try to rectify this situation.

Bonnie Neumar

Nelson