LETTER – If you like what you saw in the referendum debate, vote for current system

Dear editor,

If you liked what you saw on the referendum debate – polarized, intransigent, bickering – then vote to retain the current system because you’re guaranteed to get more of the same. Likewise if you believe big-money interests like the oil and gas industry, fish farming, and pipeline companies have our best interests at heart.

But if you think British Columbians are just as smart as Germans or New Zealanders and will be able to navigate our way through possible glitches in a new

system, then vote for change, because you’re not likely to get another chance anytime soon.

But either way, at least vote. Otherwise your share of the big bundle of tax dollars that went into creating this committee-inspired convoluted mess will have gone for nothing.

Van Powel

Comox