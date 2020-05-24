LETTER: If you don’t need your COVID-19 senior top-up, consider donating it to charity

For seniors who may be comfortable in their retirement, please consider donating your $300 COVID-19 relief to a local charity, say letter writers. (Stock photo)

Dear editor,

Re: Feds announce one-time payment of up to $500 for seniors amid pandemic, May 12.

There are so many people who are hurting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government recently announced a one-time, tax-free payment of $300 to all persons receiving the old age security. We will each receive this supplement. For many pensioners it is needed to cover their extra costs incurred during these times. For others who may already be comfortable in their retirement, it is a nice little bonus. If you are in the latter group, please consider donating it to a local charity. They in turn will help those who are in most need of help. That is how we each intend to use our $300 supplement.

Richard & Lori Parsley,

Nanaimo

