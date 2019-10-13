LETTER: If you don’t like Fletcher, don’t read his columns

Dear editor,

Concerning two readers that are taking umbrage to Tom Fletchers columns, especially that published last Sept. 24 (School officials join ‘fact free’ climate strike): It appears that they want him fired or reassigned because they find his column offensive.

To them I say: For heaven’s sake if you find his writings offensive and really upset you, don’t read his columns!

I am not a fan of David Suzuki but I skim his column and sometimes pick up some new information but most of the content is usually about lambasting the oil companies, drastically cutting carbon emissions tomorrow or even yesterday etc. Yes, emissions and pollution must be cut dramatically but it cannot be done overnight without utter chaos reigning. I may disagree with him but I don’t demand that his columns be discontinued in this paper.

This is a free country and we citizens are fortunate to enjoy a democracy and free speech. If Mr. Fletcher utters provocative or misleading statements about anyone or any organization without supporting facts, he and his employers will be sued, without question.

Mr. Fletcher obviously does a lot of research and investigation, digging up gems of information that I was not aware of and in doing so, embarrasses a lot of people. He is also a contrarian, has no sacred cows and often “pokes the bear” to get his point across. If he offends some readers, so be it.

Len Paulovich,

Courtenay