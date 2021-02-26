LETTER: If walls could talk

Editor:

The walls of the Station House will talk in this letter – penned by a resident of Hope since 1949.

Fay Stewart came to me on Jan. 25, 2021 with her husband Glen and a representative of Nickel Brothers Moving (they moved to this location in 1985.

I heard the front door open. What now? More people coming in? For what reason? To desecrate me again? Standing there in disbelief, the look on their faces was shock. Gradually, they started to move into my once beautiful interior, stepping over debris, every step with caution into my ravaged body.

Nickel Brothers professionally surveyd all of me, inside and out. Their report is I am in sound body; no problem to have me moved, hoping to go to the property where the old museum stood.

I have many questions to our town representatives. My pain is the greatest in this one question.

Why – in the times we live with so many desperate in our area – have you neglected me for years? You own me and left me vulnerable to those in need. Shame on each and every one of you.

You did nothing to protect me and keep me safe.

Thank you to all that wanted to save me. I will make you proud of me when on my new foundation. To embrace all the items stored in boxes on new shelves in my refurbished body.

