Letter: ICBC must find more appropriate location for truck testing centre

Editor: I recently attended a meeting at the Sandman Hotel in Walnut Grove regarding the proposed ICBC training centre on 96 Avenue and 203 Street.

There were only six people there, making me think this meeting wasn’t very well advertised.

The representative said that five to 12 semi trucks an hour could be serviced there, plus motorcycles. 96 Avenue is a major route to and from Fort Langley with a significant amount of traffic now.Adding the ICBC training centre would only add to an already congested road.

Vehicle traffic will probably increase on 88 Avenue because of the congestion.

With 96 Avenue being designated the new truck route with new freeway access from 216 Street, adding the ICBC training centre on 96 Avenue just seems ridiculous.

There are townhomes right across the street, apartments half a block away and 204 Street is all residential.

Apparently, ICBC is asking for the property to be rezoned to a comprehensive development zone.

Having five to 12 semi-trucks an hour plus motorcycles training in this area, as well as the increased traffic from the 216 Street truck route is not desirable for local residents.

Increased traffic congestion (especially large commercial trucks) and noise are not wanted in residential areas.

Find a more suitable area not in or bordering a residential one.

Anyone who drives to Fort Langley, north Langley or Walnut Grove should be very concerned about the proposed ICBC training centre.

Alan Massender,

Walnut Grove