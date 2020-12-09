LETTER: ICBC is out of control

To the Editor,

British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba all have government crown corporations in regards to insurance. These three insurance corporations were all created by previous NDP provincial governments. The other seven provinces have never considered creating insurance corporations because of being a total waste of taxpayer dollars.

Manitoba has a total of 1800 employees in their insurance corporation, Saskatchewan has a total of 1700 employees in their insurance corporation, and B.C. has 5200 employees in their insurance corporation.

ICBC presently is out of control. Too many employees. Too many employees earning more than $75,000 year. Too much money going out to lawyers. Insurance vehicle rates will not go down unless these three problem areas are corrected as soon as possible.

In summary, ICBC needs a complete overhaul, not Mickey Mouse solutions put in by the B.C. NDP government.

Joe Sawchuk,

Duncan

