LETTER – I don’t trust government committees to interpret the wishes of voters

Dear editor,

The “Voter’s Guide – 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform” although meant to enlighten voters is simply confusing. The guide does explain that after the election and in the event of a PR win an “independent electoral boundaries commission” and/or a “legislative committee” will decide details such as ridings boundaries, how many votes we will each have and whether we are a rural or urban riding. I don’t trust government committees to interpret the wishes of voters.

Gaye Doyle,

Comox

