LETTER: Hydro actions disgraceful

(Editor’s note: This letter is in reference to Krystyna Schmidt, who passed away in April of this year.)

Dear Editor and members of Agassiz:

I don’t know who BC Hydro reports to, who legislated that they are authorized to bully customers into paying their outrageous amounts. What does disconnecting accomplish? The person is already burdened with a high amount to repay, added to this is the reconnection fee of $30 and the discomfort of being without heat or water, being unable to cook meals, being unable to charge her cellular and so on.

How many other seniors, who don’t have a computer, are unable to contact so-called advocacy staff of BC Hydro as they are elderly and do not understand that what they are being told is the cause of their high Hydro bill.

For Mrs. Schmidt, the Hydro was disconnected on April 2 at the closing of BC Hydro’s offices, 4:00 p.m., thus making it impossible to restore that day. We contacted BC Hydro to have them re-establish the hydro in the unit as Mrs. Schmidt was very ill and required Hydro to use a sleep apnea apparatus, recharge her cell phone and heat the unit.

SEE ALSO: B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

When the request to reconnect was put forth, we were told that this was not possible as a computer program had activated the disconnection. In addition, the refusal was based on payment that was missing and we were told there was no way a reconnection would occur.

For the life of me, I don’t understand why this government organization is free to spend money as they wish with no accountability or repercussions for their total disregard for the customers that pay their wages.

It is totally unacceptable that a government institution who is supposedly working for the taxpayers, paid by the taxpayers, has the power and legislation to impose such drastic measures. Seniors have contributed to the well-being of this country and paid taxes.

Shame, shame on all you employees for not doing your jobs and choosing to bury your heads in the sand.

-Joyce Meier, Agassiz

news@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter