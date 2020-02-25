LETTER: How to protect our grandchildren

Our children and grandchildren. We care for them, lose sleep over them, and provide them with food, shelter and so much love.

Why then is it so hard for us to consider their future and ensure that they have one in which they will thrive?

We know that the fossil fuel industry spends tremendous sums of money influencing governments, media, and educational institutions so that they can create doubt about climate change, even as we read about increasingly serious natural disasters.

They want to convince us that oil and gas profits are more important than the future we will leave for our kids and grandkids.

Here in B.C. right now, the Wet’suwet’en people are defending their legal right to protect their unceded territory. Yet we’re being told that they are the ones breaking the law.

These people are actually upholding the law, as affirmed by the Delgamuukw decision, while standing up to an industry whose interests threaten a livable future.

Even though big money is a major force, there is lots we can do. There are groups to join, organizations that would welcome our volunteer time and donations, people to vote for, lifestyle changes and institutions to divest from. And we can educate ourselves.

This historic moment needs all of our participation. It begs us to see the enormity of what’s at stake clearly and turn things around.

I hope you’ll rise to the occasion and count yourself in as one of the many who will help bring about the transition to a greener, fairer future.

Diana van Eyk

Nelson

Nelson Star