Letter writer has a suggestion for those driving cars

Editor,

Here is a way to alleviate environmental woes, parking pains, high fuel prices, etc. and yet create an enviable, unique, exhilarating experience.

Implement the cheap city wide, go by a solar panel-powered golf cart. Try it, and you will like it.

Give your car a brake.

Joe Schwarz

Penticton, B.C.