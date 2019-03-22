LETTER: How does a tartan represent Mission?

The new city council has a lot to learn from this experience

How does a “tartan” represent Mission?

Tartan, in the Collins English Dictionary, is a “woolen cloth woven in a pattern of coloured checks, each Scottish clan possessing its own pattern.”

Mission council voted to approve a $50,300 piece of art and the vote was unanimous.

The people of Mission say, “Are you serious?” Who appointed them to decide on art for Mission?

Mission city council votes again after outrage over the waste of taxpayers’ money.

Council votes to reject the so-called art, and again the vote is unanimous, but this time to cancel the tartan piece of art.

The new city council has a lot to learn from this experience and they should do their homework before they vote on money matters, of which they have no expertise, and waste Mission taxpayers’ money and insult our intelligence.

Mission residents are now watching city hall a lot closer. The honeymoon period is over.

It’s all very well and good to justify this decision by saying the money was budgeted and paid for by gaming revenue and not taxpayers’ money, but all revenue is our money and could be better spent on other necessities such as search and rescue, funding for children to play sports or making Mission’s homeless people’s lives a little more comfortable.

Jerry Fairbanks

Mission