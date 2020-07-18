LETTER: How do we halt U.S. travellers from heading north?

Is enough really being done to keep resident of the States, and the COVID virus, out of B.C.?

The Canadian border was pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/U.S.A. border crossing in Surrey back in March. The border remains closed for the most part. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Dear Editor,

I was speaking to a neighbour who was in Whistler recently and there were five cars with U.S. number plates.

Must be a short cut to Alaska!

I can understand people wanting to leave the U.S.A., but don’t bring COVID to us.

You reap what you sow and they have sown a devastating virus, with a leader who is yet another deadly virus.

How do we stop this from happening.

Any ideas out there ???

Janet Shaw, Langley

