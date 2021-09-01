editor@theprogress.com

LETTER: How about a bandshell for Somass Sawmill site?

Writer encourages Port Alberni to think about building an outdoor performance space

To the Editor,

As the City of Port Alberni is planning the public spaces to be built on the Somass Mill site, let’s encourage them to build a bandshell for the enjoyment of residents and visitors.

The bandshell must be built with the musicians foremost in mind; protected from the sun and wind with easy connections for their sound equipment. For the public attendees, the bandshell must have seats, an appropriate floor for dancing and be a distance from the noise of vehicles and motorcycles.

Come on Port Alberni; let’s get it built!

Jean Kanngiesser,

Port Alberni

Alberni Valley News

