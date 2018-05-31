Letter: Housing proposal’s target tenants unlikely to be from Oak Bay

Re: Church housing proposal about more than making money

The letter-writer is misinformed in thinking that the Oak Bay United Church development proposal is non-government funded. In fact the taxpayer through BC Housing is picking up some of the tab. He is also mistaken and naïve in thinking that a 98-unit apartment block crammed into a quiet single-family-zoned residential area will not make any difference to the quality of life in our neighbourhood, not to mention the blasting of two storeys of solid granite for underground parking that is proposed.

It is also highly unlikely that the target tenants of the apartment block will be from Oak Bay – the development is certainly not being built in order to provide housing for Oak Bay youth or elderly to continue to live in Oak Bay as Mr. Skillings hopes. Sorry to burst the bubble but it is about money.

B. G. Judson

Oak Bay