LETTER: Housing homeless at Oak Bay Lodge prompts concerns

I wanted to express my thoughts and concerns with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ hastily made comments on housing homeless at the Oak Bay Lodge.

The Oak Bay Lodge site is roughly three blocks from my family home, across the street from Oak Bay High, three blocks to Glen Lyon Junior School and two blocks away from Willows Elementary. It is also quite close to the Oak Bay Rec Centre. Using the property to temporarily house high-risk homeless in the community would create a large health and safety concern for myself, my family, and my community. Further, I have significant concerns about the reality of temporary facilities and the difficulties they present.

Oak Bay Lodge was built in its current spot because it is at the heart of a fantastic community with great access to public amenities, shops, and green spaces. I would love to see the Oak Bay Lodge long-term plan take advantage of our community and the best it has to offer. In my opinion this would look like more old folks residences, or a conversion to family friendly units for lower income residents with children.

Tom Dakers

Oak Bay

Goldstream News Gazette