LETTER: Hospital visit filled with care and attention

On Dec. 14 I was a patient at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital where I underwent a small procedure. There was inevitable apprehension on my part as I went through the main entrance door.

I was greeted by a young lady who smiled as she asked me the required list of questions and directed me to where I should sit and await the next step of my journey. Within minutes I was greeted by name and taken to another smiling lady who took further details and once again directed me to a seat.

The preparatory steps for my surgery were conducted there with humour, courtesy and understanding. Then I was escorted to await the surgeon. About 15 minutes later the surgeon came into the room and took me along to where he was to perform the surgery, all the time telling me exactly what was happening. The accompanying nurses included me in their conversations and before long I was told, “That’s it. We are done.”

Another short walk, my driver was contacted, and I was taken to meet her and to be driven home.

Throughout the two hours I was at the hospital, I was treated with care, respect and attention. I can only imagine the pressure under which all staff are working, but that pressure was hidden from me.

Thank you to everyone for the service you are providing in this most difficult of times. You are all outstanding professionals and deserve more gratitude than I can give.

Barbara Harwood

Sidney

