LETTER: Horgan has gall wasting taxpayer money amid COVID

Dear Editor,

[Re: Election could well backfire on Horgan, Sept. 24, The News]

This is a letter that I sent to the premier:

I have to say first of all how MAD I am about you calling an election at this time.

Since the start of COVID groceries have increased in price by about 25 to 30 per cent, so being a pensioner I can’t afford to buy some thing I would have before.

But with these increases, I now can’t even afford my prescriptions. Yet, you have the gall to use taxpayer dollars for this election.

Penny Boehmer, Maple Ridge

