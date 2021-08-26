Letter: Horgan has dropped the ball

Horgan has dropped the ball

Premier Horgan, your province is in a state of emergency and crisis and word is you’re on holidays; is that your Ted Cruz imitation?

As far has I am concerned, you dropped the ball with the time change, the ongoing old growth issue, the heat dome and you were definitely way too late in declaring a state of emergency with the fires. My question is why aren’t you back here looking for more personnel, equipment, calling in the army and morally supporting the people who are in dire straights? I voted for you in the last election but I may have to reconsider next time around.

Paul Benson

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen