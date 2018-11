Looking forward to once again having a very special place to bring our children and grandchildren

Such great news to hear that Mike Hopcraft (“The Reptile Guy”) was exonerated.

So many of us are hoping he can rebuild his sanctuary again for unwanted reptiles and give us all another opportunity to learn about these beautiful creatures that are slowly dying off our planet.

R. Merrit

