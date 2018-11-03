Letter: Hope’s MLA calls Pro Rep referendum rushed, flawed

Referendum packages are being mailed starting this week. Completed ballots on the proportional representation vote must be received by Nov. 30. (Elections B.C.)

Editor,

I just completed my latest constituency tour, a three-day road trip that took me to several communities in our large riding of Fraser-Nicola, including Hope. Meeting constituents where they live, to talk about what matters to them, is deeply important to me.

We discussed issues including downtown revitalizations, cell service, transportation, and housing — but the biggest issue raised by constituents was the government’s electoral reform referendum.

Many of them reported that they didn’t feel engaged or informed and they had a lot of questions about what the ballot and the three proportional representation (PR) options on it would look like. Of course, two of those three PR systems aren’t in place anywhere in the world, so you can understand their frustration with the lack of details.

Unfortunately, the government doesn’t seem too interested in adequately informing British Columbians about the referendum. Perhaps they’re hoping for a low turnout to boost their chances of getting the outcome they desire — a switch to a PR system, which will greatly benefit the NDP and their Green partners.

Constituents are also concerned about the potential loss of local representation if B.C. does move to a system of proportional representation. Some of them have told me they’re worried about ridings getting larger, with potentially more than one MLA. They want to see their representatives “elected” rather than “selected” from a party list. They want an MLA who knows the area and understands local issues.

This week in the legislature our caucus tried to move an amendment to delay the process by six months, which would give British Columbians more time to get informed and feel prepared for this important vote. But it was defeated by the NDP and Greens.

I believe British Columbians deserve better than the rushed, flawed process we’ve seen thus far.

Jackie Tegart, MLA Fraser-Nicola