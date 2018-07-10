LETTER: Hope wildlife will return to their homes

Almost two years ago, through happenstance and no good planning on my part, I moved to Surfside Drive. What a blessed location - the Strait of Georgia on one side, the estuary on the other; two very different ecosystems.

Almost two years ago, through happenstance and no good planning on my part, I moved to Surfside Drive. What a blessed location — the Strait of Georgia on one side, the estuary on the other; two very different ecosystems.

What a miracle the estuary was. We watched brandts, herons, swans, eagles, gulls, many different ducks, little birds we could not identify, deer, otters, an endless stream of people arriving with or without cameras to peacefully take it all in — and, of course, Canada geese.

This spring, something new was added: a group of people assembled in the estuary and the fencing with the little red ribbons appeared.

And everything else left.

So often we humans do things we believe to be constructive, and they turn out to be destructive instead.

The natural world isn’t static. It is always changing. A wildlife reserve is intended to be what that designation says: a place reserved for wildlife. Yes, the wildlife will have an impact on it. We humans certainly have an impact on the places where we live. We should all try to do no harm when we are trying to do some good.

I hope you will share this with all the Guardians. And I hope someday all the wildlife will return to the Estuary that used to be their home.

Joan Green

Qualicum Beach