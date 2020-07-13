LETTER: Hope speed demons could prove deadly

One Hope resident is worried about the speeds people travel at around the community, including at the on ramp to Highway 1. Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard

I walk round Hope almost daily.

The end of my walk takes me down Hope Princeton Highway and then travelling along Water Ave., to the on ramp for the Fraser Hope Bridge.

One day I decided to stop and observe 10 vehicles travelling through Hope and was shocked by the results.

Three vehicles were travelling at a regular speed, two were travelling somewhat over the speed limit.

And then there were five!! Three vehicles traveling at a very visible highway speed and two trucks, one hauling a trailer loaded with new cars and the other truck trailer hauling a heavy load of logs.

These trucks were travelling at such a high speed it was scary to watch!

My question is not if an accident could occur, but when!

This was not a “one shot deal.” I have witnessed these speeds almost daily and I wonder what can be done to protect Hope residents from a serious tragedy.

My hope is that someone reading this comment will have the influence to consider some kind of action for the sake of all concerned.

Carol Chaulk

