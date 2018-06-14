LETTER: Hope for a spirited, but respectful meeting

The forthcoming public hearing on June 19th will probably attract 300-500 people. It will be an important tool for democracy.

I googled the word. Democracy is a Greek word meaning “the rule of the people.” (demos = people, kratos = strength). Autocracy is one person with absolute power (dictatorship).

This anticipated large turn out reminded me of a 500-person turn out in 1990 when the council of the day had to make a decision on the rezoning application of the flats, now Surfside.

There was police presence at that time also. The group was certainly boisterous. I simply asked them to respect the views of others and promised every one could speak up to three times as the mayor is required to ask three times for input.

The meeting, although spirited, went smoothly and the audience was respectful. I hope this will be so on June 19.

Paul Reitsma

Parksville