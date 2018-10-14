Letter: Hope food drive shows community has a belly full of generosity

Editor,

The organizers of the fourth annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in Hope, B.C. would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s event.

Again this year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive was a great success in the town of Hope, thanks to the efforts of over 130 different volunteers from various churches, the high school leadership students, Scouts Canada, and private citizens who contributed over 400 hours of service. Well over 6,000 pounds of food was collected here in Hope. Over 500,000 pounds of food was collected for food banks in communities all across B.C.

Over 2,400 bags were hung on front doors with close to 1,000 bags of food collected, showing once again the District of Hope is indeed a caring generous community. The number of households making a contribution was more than twice the provincial average. While we appreciate that the need for donations of food for our local food bank is ongoing, our community has been able to fill the shelves of the Hope food bank and assist in providing food for those who find themselves in difficult circumstances. A special thank you goes out to each household that made a contribution this year, and we appreciate the time and effort put forward by all involved.

Thank you, Hope!

Ron Moller

Carson Noftle

John Braithwaite

Food Drive Coordinators 2018