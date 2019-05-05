LETTER: Honourable work could help rehabilitate addicts

Community jobs programs could be used to help people, and get essential projects done

Dear Editor,

I would like to add to Vanser Yuan’s recent insightful letter [Honour needed, Langley Advance Times, May 1]. Various versions of a concept that guarantees jobs for all is gaining traction in the US. and other countries, as well.

The claim is that the social and economic costs of homelessness could be negated if people were provided dignified community work.

Perhaps vocational upgrading and personal development could be included, as well.

In addition to literacy and elder support, I’m sure a helping hand would be welcomed in our communities in other areas. A few examples that come to mind are animal shelters, parks, public green space, streams and rivers, wildlife protection, childcare, hospitals, overcrowded classrooms, or enhanced recycling programs.

If a local community jobs program was created for just a few people, perhaps overseers could examine what works best and expand from there.

Job shadowing or working as an assistant might be something worth looking into. There are numerous groups pursuing this idea, and a considerable amount of information is available on the subject.

There is honour in dignified work, and the community could always use a helping hand.

Michelle Matich, South Langley