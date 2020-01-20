LETTER: Homeless person left out in the cold

There is a homeless person in North Saanich/Sidney and I am very concerned for her. She is 67 and has had cancer and cannot afford to rent anywhere in the area.

She has been tenting on our street all summer and now lives in a storage locker, lying on cardboard on the concrete. This person had been asked to come several Fridays ago to meet with an outreach person from the Social Services Ministry but the ministry person didn’t turn up. The ministry has her on their list, but when we tried to meet with them last Friday they didn’t arrive either.

I have left several messages for them without effect. They know her circumstances but they’re not doing anything for her, and yet they’re being paid so they can afford a place to live. Surely a 67-year-old who has had cancer should be a priority.

Sandra Phillips

North Saanich