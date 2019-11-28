LETTER: Homeless people are not a ‘plague’

Dear editor,

I am of the view the homeless population are human beings, just like you and me, who are entitled to kindness, care and compassion — just like you and me.

Should I be surprised or disappointed by your headline, “Park jewel plagued by homeless campers,” on Nov. 15, 2019, which refers to our Vernon homeless — who, by law, are entitled to seek sanctuary in our parks — as “a plague.”

Research shows much of our community is only a few paycheques away from being in the same unfortunate circumstances. There, but for the grace of God, and the circumstances of our “temporary” privilege, go you or I.

What could possibly motivate your “sensational” or misappropriated use of “plague” in reference to those, most of which, through no fault of their own, are homeless.

Is it compassionate, kind or considerate of you? Is it educational, informational or resolution-based?

I am surprised. And disappointed by the implications and shaming impact of your headline. Shame to you, not the homeless.

I think you are better than that Morning Star. Your staff are in a privileged position exercising freedom of the press and are responsible for taking an ethical stand.

Commiserate with your privilege — I think you can do better than what you have demonstrated in your headline.

— Ross Eddy,

Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon councillor suggests homeless set up camp at City Hall