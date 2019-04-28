LETTER: Homeless need honourable role

Dear Editor,

In BC, we have a lot of homeless. They don’t have to work, they live without shelter. If they just get that, it will be fine.

But now I think we have a big problem with them. Some homeless have to break the law, like theft, robbery, selling and using drugs. They harm our community.

I know the government has made a lot of helpful programs for them, but is it working? We still can see a lot of homeless in our community.

In my opinion, we can try to give them an easy and honorable job.

The homeless can teach refugees English and the Canadian rule of life, or carry food for the elders who are unable to move.

I think the main idea is how to give the homeless confidence and honour to pull them back to the normal life.

I hope my suggestion will help the homeless.

Vanser Yuan, Langley