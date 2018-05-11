Letter: Hold inmates accountable

It starts with choices to live a life that fits in with the rest of society

Dustin Godfrey’s column (Penticton Western News, When we fail inmates, we fail ourselves, May 4) would suggest that we as a society are at fault for the criminal behavior of the current inmate population and the so called “tragedy” of drug overdoses.

For Pete’s sake give me a break. “Solutions for B.C.’s inmates start long before they land in jail.” You got that right Dustin! It starts with choices to live a life that fits in with the rest of society. Get educated, work so you are not impoverished and pull yourself out of the rut most Aboriginal’s trend towards.

Do not blame me and other members of society for the lot of those who wish to not fit in.

Paul Crossley

Penticton