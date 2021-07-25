LETTER: Hold churches accountable for ‘atrocities’

Records at the Vatican should be turned over for study, writer suggests

Dear Editor,

It has become apparent from the stories of First Nations people – about their treatment at the hands of early governments, and the discovery of multiple unmarked graves of First Nations children at residential schools that this goes far, far deeper then it would appear at first glance.

The Catholic Church, the Church of England, and all their ilk have, to this day, records stashed away. Some likely in the Vatican.

I do not know if the Vatican has repented for these egregious sins, but I do know there are answers buried in the catacombs of the Vatican.

I suggest that the United Nations send in the troops, confiscate all the Vatican documents stored in those catacombs, and turn them over to various universities around the civilized world for study and public release.

Everything!

We must get to the bottom of the mindset that would allow, protect, and hide this atrocious behaviour.

Mike Boileau, Maple Ridge

