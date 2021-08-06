Letter: Hiring someone to sort recycling good idea

Hiring someone to sort recycling good idea

Re: “Hire someone to sort recycling” (Citizen, Aug. 5)

Yes, Mr. Galt has a point, as I have suggested the same. Throw it all in the same container, stop putting the weight/burden on the people who pay for the system. Fines? Laughable. Threats? Ridiculous. The people who run the program want to justify their position? Why? If there is money to be made it would be the wages of the managers increasing year over year. Stop the increases, hire someone, do it. Actually, I have seen people with vests on walking around Bings Creek. Split their duties and hire someone — get it done.

Don Richardson

Shawnigan Lake

