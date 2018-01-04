Downtown Kelowna street. Image: Pam Borutski

Letter: Hilarious to call this ‘snow removal’

Kelowna letter-writer says trying to be green in a snow event is not easy

To the editor:

It is ludicrous and absolutely hilarious that what the city, or it’s contractors, call what they do snow removal.

Pathetic job all around. Especially when you consider that we are supposed to be a green community, supposedly focused on alternative transportation. The snow is plowed to the side of the road, not removed. This has the effect of forcing home owners to repeatedly clear their driveways of the snow just plowed onto their driveway, buses cannot get close to the curb due to snow accumulations making people struggle over mounds of snow to get onto their transportation.

The bike paths are full of snow, making cyclists that are trying to be environmentally friendly ride in traffic. I have been close to run over so many times as ignorant drivers give me little to no room to maneuver. Drivers: Please consider that the road conditions left for me to ride may cause me to slide or fall into your path, and that may result in serious injury or death. And that accident will be you fault forever.

Patrick Bonar, Kelowna

