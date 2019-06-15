LETTER: Highway trimming job unacceptable

We recently had a crew come around in Glade, where we live, to trim the trees and bushes back from the roadsides. The did a beautiful job, cutting back only what needed cutting, carefully pruning branches right back to the trunk, and bushes to the ground with a saw, and chipping the trimmings neatly by the roadside.

This was a stark contrast to the trimming job they did on the main highway between Nelson and Castlegar, where they just hacked the hell out of the roadside with some kind of giant weed eating brush cutter, leaving ratted branches and bushes, and showing absolutely no regard at all for the beauty of the drive or the health of the surrounding forests.

The kind of mess the highways contractors made there is completely unacceptable to me as a B.C. taxpayer. The government should send them back to clean up the mess at their own expense, or pull their contract and give it to someone who cares. A job worth doing is a job worth doing well.

Rod Retzlaff

Glade