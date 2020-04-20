LETTER: Higher the density, the greater the danger

Editor:

When I see all the news regarding the ongoing pandemic, one factor comes to the forefront, no matter what city or country we live in – the areas that are hit the worst are the ones that are the most densely populated.

We are inundated with the idea that dense city cores, with crowded transit are good for the environment.

People and animals were not meant to be packed together so tightly, creating mental and physical stress, which makes us more vulnerable to disease.

We should learn from this health crisis and curb our desires to build higher buildings, condensing people into small boxes, dependent on mass interaction to live.

The environment is used as an excuse, as we are told that we need to be progressive and made to feel guilty, if we don’t buy into the developers’ and bureaucrats’ plans to get rich.

It’s time for us to back off and re-examine the increased density that is now proliferating in White Rock.

Money isn’t everything.

Lifestyle and the experience of living without being in someone else’s back pocket is important to live healthy.

Let’s stop the insanity and not become a mini-New York, where people are dying because they can’t escape their extremely dense lifestyle.

Be safe, ride out this crisis the best way you can and when it’s over, don’t forget. We need to change our rat-race, money-at-all-cost attitude if we hope to survive.

J. Gilbert, White Rock

