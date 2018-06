To the editor:

I was at the orientation for students at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School last night and was impressed once again of the calibre teachers bring to the education of our children having spent the past 10 years following my boys through the elementary school and its amazing teachers and support staff.

So thank you Nicole Ross, Charlie Dunk, Christine Buehler, Mark Dufour and Sally Morgan for setting the stage so well for them to succeed in high school.

Peter Swann

100 Mile House