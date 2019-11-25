LETTER: Here’s how to take climate action, Chilliwack teens

'Turn home heating down to just over freezing,' 'no more cell phones' among tips from letter writer

So now we have a local chapter of Greta Thunberg, the Swedish radical who advises Trudeau on climate change, with the message that the sky is falling.

It is unfortunate that a lot of the talk is rhetoric rather than based on fact. However, rather then urging others, i.e. governments to take action, perhaps these kids can start at home.

Do not buy anything that uses fossil fuel, which means get rid of the family car; no more cell phones; no more trips to Disney Land; minimum required clothes; no back packs;

And turn home heating down to just over freezing. I could go on but here is a start for some real action.

Joe Vandenberg

