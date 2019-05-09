LETTER – Help workers with strategic placement of trash bins

Dear editor,

Walking the streets on garbage day, I marveled at how many households made a point to distance their garbage cans from their neighbours’ – even when their driveways were side by side. Some did join their refuse but awareness is not catching on like I thought it would three years ago.

If we put our refuse next to our neighbour’s refuse (as the waste company suggested in an article in the paper years ago), the truck would only have to make one stop for two households. This small effortless thing will reduce noise (ever listen to them start and top?), save fuel (imagine the fuel use of a five-ton truck from standing to moving), save on brake repair and reduce their time to complete the job – all of which affects us as taxpayers in addition to burdening the environment even more.

This is a trivial matter in light of today’s global ecological issues. But with one trivial change we could start to recognize other small changes in our daily lives. If we all changed habitual, wasteful practices we would quickly start to make differences. Who knows, maybe if we start to change society enough, politicians will follow our lead. And no need to worry; our garbage cans get along just fine together.

Lauren Sipone,

Comox

